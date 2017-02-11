This week from Albany: Bag fee decision, state budget

This week in New York state government news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to decide whether the state should block New York City's impending fee on non-reusable shopping bags and lawmakers take a close look at the state budget.
Meanwhile, the Legislature will intensify its scrutiny of Cuomo's $152 billion state budget proposal with a week of hearings in Albany dedicated to examining spending on schools, environmental protection and transportation.
A look of the week ahead in Albany:
___
BAG DILEMMA
Cuomo, a Democrat, has until Feb. 18 to act on legislation that would postpone the fee until at least next year. But he's likely to act sooner than that, because the fee is scheduled to go into effect Wednesday.
City leaders approved the fee, of a nickel or more, on plastic and paper shopping bags as a way to reduce litter and protect the environment. But state lawmakers voted to overrule the city and postpone the fee, saying the fee would be a burden on the poor and middle class. The delay is meant to give city and state leaders time to explore alternatives.
Cuomo hasn't said what he intends to do with the legislation. He noted recently that while he understands the environmental concerns, he also believes it could be harmful to many New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet in an already expensive city.
"There are a lot of complicated issues," he said. "We're going through it and we'll have a decision soon."
Environmental groups are urging Cuomo to veto the bill to let the city's bag fee move forward.
___
BUDGET WORK HEATS UP
Lawmakers have scheduled a full week of hearings on Cuomo's budget proposal, a sign that deliberations on the state spending plan are intensifying as the state's April 1 fiscal new year approaches.
This week's hearings will focus on several state government functions that affect virtually every New Yorker: public education, environmental protection and transportation.
Expect lots of questions from lawmakers about how state education dollars are split up, and whether the state is doing enough to help at-risk students. Cuomo's budget proposal includes $1 billion in new spending on schools, but some education advocates say far more is needed to live up to the state's obligations.
On the environment, lawmakers are likely to question how the administration plans to use the $2 billion for pipes and clean water programs that Cuomo has proposed to spend over five years.
Other hearings this week will focus on housing and health care and Medicaid spending.
___
CHILD BRIDES?
On Tuesday, Democratic Assemblywoman Amy Paulin plans to announce legislation intended to end child marriages.
State law currently allows children to get married at age 14 if they have written parental consent and a judge's permission. Sixteen and 17-year-olds only need parental consent.
Paulin's bill would set the marriage age at 17.
Comments