Hawaiian Airlines pilots to vote on contract that raises pay

Hawaiian Airlines pilots will review a tentative deal to raise their wages in the coming years.
KHON-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kwZIQl) members of the Air Line Pilots Association can decide whether to ratify the contract agreement by voting online or via telephone from March 6 to March 24.
The union had said it would call for a strike if contract negotiations failed.
Airline Chief Operating Officer and lead negotiator Jon Snook said he's pleased an agreement could be reached that offers pilots significantly higher compensation.
Some pilots would be paid as much as 86 percent more by mid-2022 when the proposed contract ends.
The deal also covers $42 million in retroactive compensation.
