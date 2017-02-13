4 dead in French Alps avalanche; 5 others being retrieved

1:40 WWII dog tag lost in 1942 returned to Rock Hill family Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

2:05 Take a tour of new spaces, improvements at Rock Hill schools

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area