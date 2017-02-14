Business

February 14, 2017 9:08 AM

Doctors sue over investment that resulted in bankruptcy

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

A dozen South Dakota doctors have gone to court claiming they were given false information about a hospital in which they invested.

The doctors invested in Progressive Acute Care, a company that owned three hospitals in central Louisiana. PAC executives came up with a plan to buy a fourth hospital in Louisiana. The doctors say they were told a return of ten times their investment was possible.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2lLyCFW ) reports the doctors' lawsuit says they were given falsified revenue numbers on the fourth hospital. PAC sustained severe losses that plunged it into bankruptcy in 2016.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos