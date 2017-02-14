Doctors sue over investment that resulted in bankruptcy

A dozen South Dakota doctors have gone to court claiming they were given false information about a hospital in which they invested.
The doctors invested in Progressive Acute Care, a company that owned three hospitals in central Louisiana. PAC executives came up with a plan to buy a fourth hospital in Louisiana. The doctors say they were told a return of ten times their investment was possible.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2lLyCFW ) reports the doctors' lawsuit says they were given falsified revenue numbers on the fourth hospital. PAC sustained severe losses that plunged it into bankruptcy in 2016.
