EXCHANGE: School's program for students looking to catch up

1:33 Repealing Obamacare without replacement 'irresponsible,' say York Co. protesters Pause

0:50 Video: Winthrop MBB players complete the "roses are red" poem

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them