February 15, 2017 6:07 AM

Police: Suspect made off with over $100 in Sharpie products

The Associated Press
WARWICK, R.I.

Rhode Island police are searching for a suspect who stole more than $100 worth of Sharpie products from a retailer.

The Warwick Police Department says a man was caught on camera stealing a large amount of Sharpie products from a Hobby Lobby store Jan. 18. Police say the man was last seen riding away from the area on a bicycle.

Warwick police labeled the man the "Sharpie Swindler" in a Facebook post that also contains his picture. Authorities urge residents to call Warwick police if they recognize the man.

