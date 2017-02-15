Police: Suspect made off with over $100 in Sharpie products

Rhode Island police are searching for a suspect who stole more than $100 worth of Sharpie products from a retailer.
The Warwick Police Department says a man was caught on camera stealing a large amount of Sharpie products from a Hobby Lobby store Jan. 18. Police say the man was last seen riding away from the area on a bicycle.
Warwick police labeled the man the "Sharpie Swindler" in a Facebook post that also contains his picture. Authorities urge residents to call Warwick police if they recognize the man.
