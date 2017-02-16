Business

February 16, 2017 3:29 PM

With the Powerball jackpot at $349 million, what are York County’s winning sites?

By David Thackham

It’s been more than three years since a South Carolina store sold a Powerball jackpot winner.

That could change this weekend.

With no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday has risen to $349 million, with a possible cash payout of $213 million. South Carolinians can purchase Powerball tickets until 9:59 p.m. Saturday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.

A Powerball ticket costs $2, and is available at most convenience stores and grocery stores. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

South Carolina is home to seven Powerball jackpot winners.

York County is home to the first two of South Carolina’s seven winners.

In May 2003, a ticket worth $88.7 million was sold at the old Red Rocket Fireworks store in Fort Mill, 3477 Highway 21. In Jan. 2004, a $110 million ticket was sold at the old Clover Shop and Save, 927 North Main Street.

Since then, the top-earning lottery ticket in York County ($2 million) was sold in 2014 at the Clover QuikTrip, 4020 Charlotte Highway. There have been seven other $1 million Powerball wins in York County.

Over the past 15 years, here are the locations that have sold Powerball lottery tickets worth $1 million or more:

▪  Red Rocket Fireworks, Fort Mill, $88.7 million Powerball Jackpot, May 27, 2003

▪  Clover Shop and Save, Clover, $110 million Powerball Jackpot, Jan. 20, 2004

▪  Circle K Stores, Fort Mill, $1 million, Nov. 2006

▪  Gate Petroleum Co. #326, Fort Mill, $1 million, Aug. 2007

▪  Miller Produce, Fort Mill, $1 million, Jan. 2009

▪  Panhandle Food Store, Fort Mill, $1 million, April 2009

▪  Xpress Mart, Lake Wylie, $1 million, July 2009

▪  Tri An Mart, Fort Mill, $2 million, Feb. 2012

▪  MR Express, Rock Hill, $1 million, Nov. 2012

▪  K Won Mart, Fort Mill, $2 million, May 2013

▪  Quik Trip #1057, Clover, $2 million, Feb. 2014

