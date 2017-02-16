With the Powerball jackpot at $349 million, what are York County’s winning sites?

It’s been more than three years since a South Carolina store sold a Powerball jackpot winner.
That could change this weekend.
With no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday has risen to $349 million, with a possible cash payout of $213 million. South Carolinians can purchase Powerball tickets until 9:59 p.m. Saturday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.
A Powerball ticket costs $2, and is available at most convenience stores and grocery stores. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.
South Carolina is home to seven Powerball jackpot winners.
York County is home to the first two of South Carolina’s seven winners.
In May 2003, a ticket worth $88.7 million was sold at the old Red Rocket Fireworks store in Fort Mill, 3477 Highway 21. In Jan. 2004, a $110 million ticket was sold at the old Clover Shop and Save, 927 North Main Street.
Since then, the top-earning lottery ticket in York County ($2 million) was sold in 2014 at the Clover QuikTrip, 4020 Charlotte Highway. There have been seven other $1 million Powerball wins in York County.
Over the past 15 years, here are the locations that have sold Powerball lottery tickets worth $1 million or more:
▪ Red Rocket Fireworks, Fort Mill, $88.7 million Powerball Jackpot, May 27, 2003
▪ Clover Shop and Save, Clover, $110 million Powerball Jackpot, Jan. 20, 2004
▪ Circle K Stores, Fort Mill, $1 million, Nov. 2006
▪ Gate Petroleum Co. #326, Fort Mill, $1 million, Aug. 2007
▪ Miller Produce, Fort Mill, $1 million, Jan. 2009
▪ Panhandle Food Store, Fort Mill, $1 million, April 2009
▪ Xpress Mart, Lake Wylie, $1 million, July 2009
▪ Tri An Mart, Fort Mill, $2 million, Feb. 2012
▪ MR Express, Rock Hill, $1 million, Nov. 2012
▪ K Won Mart, Fort Mill, $2 million, May 2013
▪ Quik Trip #1057, Clover, $2 million, Feb. 2014
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
