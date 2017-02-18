Draft Diary: Reddick's path to NFL started as Temple walk-on

1:58 Classmate of Rock Hill boy murdered by his mother visits grave Pause

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

2:58 Blumenthal: SCOTUS nominee called Trump tweets on judiciary 'disheartening'

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

2:57 Meet Merrick Garland, Supreme Court Nominee