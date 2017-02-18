Business

February 18, 2017 12:13 PM

OSHA: Airport employee apparently demoted in retaliation

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has found that a Cleveland airport employee apparently was demoted in retaliation for alerting officials to runway snowplowing problems and should be reinstated to his former position.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lmtMSs ) OSHA Assistant Regional Administrator Mary Ann Howe wrote in a recent letter that a preliminary finding from the agency's investigation suggests Abdul-Malik Ali was warranted in blowing the whistle on inadequate staffing and other issues with snow removal in recent winters at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Ali had filed a complaint with the Department of Labor saying that in February 2015, he was removed from his 15-year post as manager of field maintenance after he told a Federal Aviation Administration inspector that his crews had been understaffed.

A city spokesman declined to comment.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos