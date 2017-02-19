1 killed, 3 injured in Saudi Aramco oil pipeline leak

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill Pause

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

2:11 File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

1:58 Classmate of Rock Hill boy murdered by his mother visits grave

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners