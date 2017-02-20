Business

February 20, 2017 12:06 AM

Cuomo warns New Yorkers of new tax scams

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers need to beware of new scams this tax season.

State officials say many of the new schemes target company payroll and human resources workers, with con artists sending emails posing as company executives seeking employee Social Security numbers.

Some 37 companies with New York employees already have been victimized. Officials say more than 5,000 Social Security numbers may have been illegally obtained.

Another scam involves criminals posing as software technicians who contact tax preparers about fake problems with their computer systems.

State officials encourage taxpayers, tax preparers or anyone else who believes they've been contacted by scam artists to report the incident to the IRS or state tax fraud authorities.

