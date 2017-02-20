Child welfare worker caseloads spike after deaths

Caseloads for child welfare workers in New York City have risen since a 6-year-old was beaten to death in a Harlem apartment last fall, the latest issue with the embattled agency.
The average caseload was 9.2 per worker earlier this year, below the target of 12 at the city's Administration for Children's Services, according to the Daily News of New York, (http://nydn.us/2ll2Y2x ). But after Zymere Perkins' death in September, it rose to more than 13.8, largely because of an increase in calls of suspected abuse and neglect. The agency hired 600 new caseworkers last year, but child welfare workers tell the newspaper that many are leaving because the job is overwhelming and stressful.
"The caseloads are going up," Anthony Wells, president of Social Service Employees Union Local 371, which represents child protective specialists, told the Daily News. "You need to hire to address the attrition rate. You know in this period you're going to get increased calls because of the high-profile cases."
Last May, the city's department of investigation detailed systemic failures and argued the agency routinely failed to track and follow abuse complaints. The agency had 30 days to comply.
But then, Zymere was beaten to death. Prosecutors say the boy died after suffering months of abuse at the hands of his mother and boyfriend. Both pleaded not guilty in the boy's death. The city's child welfare agency had received abuse and neglect complaints that were improperly investigated, state officials said. Three child welfare employees were fired.
In December, 3-year-old Jaden Jordan was killed and his mother's boyfriend was arrested. ACS had tried to check on suspected abuse before the child died, but went to the wrong home. The agency had access to a database that would've given them the proper address but didn't use it, the Daily News reported. There was no intervention.
Agency officials told the Daily News that the caseload spike was temporary.
"We recognize that caseloads rise temporarily following high-profile cases, and averages fluctuate at various times throughout the year, which is why our continued focus remains building on the 600 workers we've recently hired," acting Commissioner Eric Brettschneider told the newspaper.
The agency's commissioner has resigned and a replacement has yet to be named. Mayor Bill de Blasio has given no timeline. But he hired 12 liaisons to work with district attorneys in handling the cases of troubled families and said he would bring in staff to audit cases. Plus the police department has teamed up with the child welfare agency to track performance using a system called ChildStat, a spinoff of CompStat, the crime tracking system used by the NYPD.
