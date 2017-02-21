Rogers Corp. posts 4Q profit

Rogers Corp. on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.9 million.
The Rogers, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.
The specialty materials company posted revenue of $173 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $48.3 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $656.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.09 to $1.19.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Rogers Corp. shares have climbed nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 74 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG
Comments