February 21, 2017 7:40 AM

Rogers Corp. posts 4Q profit

The Associated Press
ROGERS, Conn.

Rogers Corp. on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

The Rogers, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $173 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.3 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $656.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.09 to $1.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Rogers Corp. shares have climbed nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 74 percent in the last 12 months.

