Expeditors International posts 4Q profit

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $110.6 million.
The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.
The logistics services provider posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $430.8 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.1 billion.
Expeditors International shares have climbed nearly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 5 percent. The stock has risen 21 percent in the last 12 months.
