Ecolab misses Street 4Q forecasts

Ecolab Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $366.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.
The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.15 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from 77 cents to 83 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share.
Ecolab shares have risen roughly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock has risen 14 percent in the last 12 months.
