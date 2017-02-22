Next phase set for Orlando performing arts center

More than two years after downtown Orlando's jewel box of a performing arts center opened, officials will break ground on the second phase next month.
The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2l59329) reported Tuesday that the next phase of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will break ground March 6. The new theater being built for Orlando's ballet and symphony will be on track to debut in 2020.
Two other theaters already exist in the center. The Dr. Phillips Center still must raise $14.7 million to fund all construction costs fully.
The arts center was facing a much larger gap before November. But Orange County officials approved a spending plan that freed up $45 million in hotel taxes for the project.
Comments