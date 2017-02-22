TJX beats 4Q profit forecasts

The TJX Cos. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $677.9 million.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.
The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $9.47 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.3 billion, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.18 billion.
TJX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.69 to $3.78 per share.
TJX shares have climbed 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 6 percent. The stock has risen 6.5 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX
Comments