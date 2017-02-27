Unlicensed Nashua day care shut down after toddler's death

An unlicensed day care in Nashua has been ordered to shut down and come into compliance with state law after a 15-month-old boy was found unresponsive there and later died.
Emergency responders were called to The Kinder Garden last week after a napping toddler wouldn't awake. The unidentified boy died at a hospital.
Police say an autopsy report could take months. There were no signs of trauma.
Police say eight children were in the home at the time, ranging in age from 7 months to 14 years. Three were related to property owners Shane and Erica Lavalley.
State health officials say the home wasn't a licensed day care.
A lawyer for the Lavalleys tells The (Nashua) Telegraph they're saddened by the death, but aren't suspected of any criminal wrongdoing.
