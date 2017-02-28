Senate passes bill to address Carlsbad brine well

The state Senate has passed legislation prompted by a potential catastrophe waiting to happen at a busy intersection in the southern New Mexico community of Carlsbad.
Experts have warned lawmakers that something needs to be done about the giant cavern that has formed at the edge of the city where two major transportation routes intersect.
Nearby is a canal that delivers water to farmers throughout the lower Pecos Valley and a neighborhood of mobile homes.
Sen. Carroll Leavell said the cavern left behind by a defunct brine well operation is in the worst possible location.
The legislation sponsored by the Jal Republican was approved Monday. It would create a special authority to help guide remediation and look for revenues to fund the work. The House has passed a similar bill.
Comments