US consumer confidence rises to highest level since 2001

1:25 Check out gorgeous views from some of York County's best patio bars Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

0:39 Video: Keon Johnson talks about Winthrop's reaction to winning Big South championship