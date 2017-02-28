Survey shows lack of Oahu electric vehicle charging stations

A survey conducted by a renewable energy nonprofit shows a majority of parking lot owners on Oahu have evaded a law regarding electric vehicle charging stations.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2mnk9Ul) that the law requires parking lots with 100 stalls or more to have at least one electric vehicle charging station. Blue Planet Foundation's study found 70 percent of Oahu properties are not in compliance with the regulation.
The law, which doesn't assign an agency to hold the properties accountable, has mostly been ignored since it passed in 2009. There is also no penalty if a lot owner fails to install a charging station.
A bill to address those issues didn't make it out of committee hearings this legislative session.
Blue Planet says the survey included about half of the number of parking lots on Oahu with 100 or more spaces.
