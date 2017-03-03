Maine children's museum moving out of Portland's downtown

The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine is moving from downtown Portland to a growing development on the Fore River.
Museum executive director Suzanne Olson says the museum is "bursting at the seams" at its current location on busy Free Street.
She says the museum's board and staff agree it's time to relocate to a space that is built specifically for the facility.
The museum will be moving to Thompson's Point, which is a development that includes a skating rink, restaurants, breweries and other businesses.
Thompson's Point developer Chris Thompson tells WGME-TV (http://bit.ly/2mPcQAW ) that the move will make the museum more accessible and attract more people to the point.
