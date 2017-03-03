Philadelphia Consulate of Mexico offers immigrants legal aid

The Mexican consulate that serves Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware has opened a legal center to help Mexican immigrants in the wake of nationwide crackdown on those in the country illegally.
Lawyers who specialize in immigration and labor will help Mexican nationals with concerns starting Friday.
Consul general Alicia Kerber-Palma tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2mSDuZI ) the consulate has received twice the amount of traffic since the election of President Donald Trump.
Kerber-Palma says families should need emergency plans in case they are deported. The consul general says parents should make sure plans are in place so their children and finances are taken care in their absence.
The Consulate of Mexico estimates there are 200,000 Mexican nationals in the region.
