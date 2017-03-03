Wells Fargo denied execs bonuses – but still gave them millions in stock, documents show

Wells Fargo this week announced that it’s taking back some stock awards from its highest-ranking executives in response to the bank’s sales scandal, but the leaders will still receive millions of dollars’ worth of those shares, according to new securities filings.
On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based bank said eight executives, including its CEO, will forfeit portions of stock awards granted in 2014 that were set to vest this month. Securities filings Thursday show the executives, which include some in Charlotte, will get more than $1 million apiece in remaining portions of the performance-based shares when they vest March 15.
In its move Wednesday, Wells Fargo said it was reducing by up to 50 percent the executives’ stock awards in an effort to “reinforce accountability” of its leadership. In addition, the bank disclosed Wednesday that the eight will not receive any cash bonuses for 2016.
Thursday’s filing reveals the precise number of stock awards the executives will receive this month, a detail the bank had not yet released. Here’s the breakdown of the awards’ value:
▪ Sloan: $5.63 million
▪ John Shrewsberry, chief financial officer: $2.86 million
▪ David Carroll, wealth and investment management head: $5.63 million
▪ Avid Modjtabai, head of payments, virtual solutions and innovation: $5.63 million
▪ Hope Hardison, chief administrative officer: $1.74 million
▪ Michael Loughlin, chief risk officer: $2.55 million
▪ James Strother, general counsel: $2.55 million
David Julian, chief auditor, is the eighth executive stripped of his 2016 bonus, but the bank did not include him in Thursday’s filings. A Wells Fargo spokesman said Julian was not part of the filings because he is not an “executive officer.”
All eight are based in San Francisco, except for Julian and Carroll, who sit in Charlotte.
The bank’s spokesman declined to comment on the filings but referred a reporter to Wednesday’s press release regarding the elimination of bonuses and stock award reductions. The release shows both actions combined cut compensation for the eight executives by $32 million.
Wells has said the compensation decisions weren’t related to findings of improper behavior by the executives, but that they are “based on the accountability of all those in senior management for the overall operational and reputation risk of the company.”
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
