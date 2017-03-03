US stock indexes edge lower in afternoon trading; oil rises

1:57 Video: Winthrop pep band plays songs that will be popular this March Madness Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:18 Video: Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey talks after win over CSU (+ highlights)

1:14 Richburg firefighters deliver baby at Chester County motel

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans?

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night