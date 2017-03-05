Aerospace test site planned in north Alabama

An aerospace company is looking to construct a new test site in north Alabama.
An official with Dynetics Inc. says the Huntsville-based contractor could construct a more than $14 million aerospace test facility near Decatur. It would be built on United Launch Alliance property, with construction starting as early as August.
The Decatur Daily (http://bit.ly/2mBLx0V ) reports that the city's industrial development board approved tax incentives to lure the project.
Dynetics executive Mike Graves told the board the proposed 100-foot-tall building is designed to test launch vehicles and large aerospace structures. It would be the first of multiple buildings in a planned aerospace complex at the site.
Comments