Piedmont Medical Center taps hospital finance veteran as new CFO

Piedmont Medical Center has named Steve Gilmore as its new chief financial officer.
Gilmore, who has more than 30 years of experience in hospital finance and administration, recently served as regional chief financial officer for the Northeast Region of Tenet Healthcare.
Before that, he was the vice president of finance and CFO at Saint Vincent Hospital in Massachussetts.
Gilmore began his healthcare career as an accountant at Saint Vincent in 1984. He held various roles of increasing responsibility including Accounting Manager, Assistant Controller and Controller before becoming the Saint Vincent CFO in 2003.
