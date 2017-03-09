US claims for unemployment aid rise by 20,000 to 243,000

1:48 Chisa Putman sworn in as York County magistrate Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:27 NarroWay chef celebrates 80 years and countless meals

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials