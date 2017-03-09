Business

March 9, 2017 7:52 PM

Utility plans to clean up coal tar along Northeast IN river

The Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind.

A northern Indiana utility plans to clean up contamination left by a coal gasification plant that operated more than a century ago.

NIPSCO crews will excavate and remove coal tar residue this fall from the St. Marys River in Fort Wayne. That contamination was generated by a plant that operated in the late 1800s and early 1900s and used coal to make a gas used for lighting in Fort Wayne.

The News-Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2m3YU5l ) NIPSCO plans to ask Fort Wayne's parks board for permission to use the grounds of a recreated 19th century military fort as a site for temporarily treating the excavated soil before it's hauled away to a landfill.

NIPSCO's remediation project is one of several the utility has done to clean up coal tar contamination.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos