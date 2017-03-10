County partners with state on farmland preservation

New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer says the county will save $2.5 million to preserve local farmland through a partnership with Delaware's farmland preservation program.
Meyer has announced a $500,000 contribution to preserve county farmland, which he says saves taxpayers $2.5 million compared to the prior county administration's plan to purchase development rights on two farms in the Port Penn area.
Meyer says the $500,000 will preserve significant acreage, and that the collaboration with the stat is the right approach to a more comprehensive and cost-effective land preservation program.
Officials say the County will retain decision-making authority to direct which properties are selected off of the state's list of eligible properties based on county funds that are allocated.
Comments