Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip Pause

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football

2:37 Banks Trail Middle students talk battle of wits

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House health care bill

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:35 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing

0:33 Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience