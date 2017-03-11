State fines Delaware City refinery $150K over oil shipments

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip Pause

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football

1:31 Former House member Jim Battle explains why Nichols needs flood recovery aid from the state

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:06 BMX superstars, Olympians compete in World Cup in Rock Hill

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not