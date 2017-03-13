Commercial fire sends up huge plume over eastern LA County

A fire in a plastics recycling facility sent up a huge column of black smoke over eastern Los Angeles County on Monday before it was controlled.
Santa Fe Springs Fire Chief Michael Crook said the fire erupted when a vehicle crashed into a power pole and high voltage lines fell onto trees and buildings.
The crash also sheared off a fire hydrant, hampering firefighting until the section of pipeline gushing water could be isolated.
About 60 people were evacuated from the recycling facility and adjacent businesses and none were hurt, the chief said. One of the 100 firefighters called to the scene suffered a moderate injury to a knee or foot.
The three buildings at the recycling site were a total loss, and adjacent structures were being assessed for damage, the chief said.
Santa Fe Springs is about 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
