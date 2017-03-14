Planned reconstruction to add roundabouts to Pell Bridge

Rhode Island officials are planning to replace the elevated highway ramps leading to the Newport Pell Bridge with a series of roundabouts.
Newport officials, state lawmakers and the state Department of Transportation on Monday announced plans to reconstruct ramps near the bridge as part of a 10-year transportation project.
RIDOT Director Peter Alviti says the project aims to provide faster access to downtown Newport and relieve traffic backups on the bridge.
The agency says preliminary plans include removing the viaduct infrastructure and constructing four roundabouts that "would move traffic seamlessly" from the bridge into the downtown area and reconnect city streets.
The project is expected to cost about $40 million. Officials expect it to get underway in 2019 and hope to have it completed in 2022.
Comments