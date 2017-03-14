Massachusetts braces for power outages during storm

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says his biggest concern with the nor'easter hitting the state is the potential for power outages.
The Republican governor said at state Emergency Management Agency headquarters Tuesday that the state has been fortunate so far this winter because power outages have been minimal.
But with the wind expected to gust as high as 75 mph possible in coastal areas, widespread outages are possible.
School districts across the state canceled classes, cities issued on-street parking bans, and people were urged to stay off the roads.
Highway traffic was light during the morning commute and ridership on the commuter rail was about 20 percent of a normal weekday.
Berkshire County could get as much as 30 inches of snow, with snowfall amounts lessening to the east and southeast.
