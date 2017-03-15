2 more Cooper Cabinet members expected before Senate panels

Two more members of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet are expected at the Legislative Building to answer questions as a legal fight over confirmation remains unresolved.
Senate Republicans agreed last week to subpoena Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon and Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks. Each is supposed to appear before Senate committees Wednesday.
Cooper says the legislature lacks authority to subject his department heads to confirmation, and sued over the December law that mandated it. Republicans disagree and point to the state Constitution for the Senate's "advice and consent" powers. A three-judge panel heard those arguments last week but hasn't ruled.
The Senate already confirmed Military and Veterans' Affairs Secretary Larry Hall after issuing a similar subpoena to him to appear.
