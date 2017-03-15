Helicopter pilot dies after crash in rural Indiana

A helicopter pilot helping to install power lines on new towers died after his aircraft crashed in a rural area about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police officials say it isn't clear what caused the Tuesday afternoon crash near the White County community of Brookston. Workers on the ground attempted to resuscitate the pilot, but he was pronounced dead by the county coroner.
Authorities haven't released the pilot's name.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to conduct an investigation.
