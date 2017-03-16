Somali official says pirates open fire on local naval forces

1:07 Shortest players in NCAA tourney, including Winthrop's Keon Johnson Pause

0:57 Winthrop watch parties in Rock Hill expected to attract hundreds of fans

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

2:01 Rock Hill students prepare creative dishes for culinary competition

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window