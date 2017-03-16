Business

March 16, 2017 7:13 AM

EU sets up encrypted messaging for cartel whistleblowers

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union's anti-trust watchdog has set up a new system to allow whistleblowers to secretly denounce cartels or companies that might be fixing prices.

The system unveiled Thursday involves encrypted messaging and allows users to send information without forwarding any of the usual metadata that would identify the person.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that "inside knowledge can be a powerful tool to help the Commission uncover cartels and other anti-competitive practices."

Most cartels are uncovered by the EU's executive Commission when companies involved in price-fixing and other illicit schemes denounce their partners in exchange for leniency.

The new system will allow whistleblowers to request replies from Brussels and let the Commission request clarification and further details.

