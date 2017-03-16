US housing starts rose in Feb., led by single-family homes

1:07 Shortest players in NCAA tourney, including Winthrop's Keon Johnson Pause

0:57 Winthrop watch parties in Rock Hill expected to attract hundreds of fans

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials