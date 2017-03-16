Brockton cans plow operator after driver dumps snow at home

The mayor of a Massachusetts city has fired a company contracted to plow city streets after one of its drivers was caught on surveillance video dumping a pile of snow at the end of someone's driveway.
Iuri Veiga tells The Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2n3ewud) he was shoveling in Brockton on Tuesday and asked a plow truck driver to stop leaving snow at the end of his driveway. The two exchanged words.
The video shows the driver returning less than a minute later and pushing a large pile of snow into the driveway.
Mayor Bill Carpenter says he terminated the contract after investigating the "inexcusable conduct."
The contractor, who operated six pieces of equipment for the city, told WCVB-TV "that's not the way we conduct business usually," and apologized to Veiga's family and the city.
Comments