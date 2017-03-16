Senators' proposal would make way for young loggers

Senators from Maine and Idaho are introducing legislation they say would make it easier for aspiring young loggers to get into the business.
Sens. Angus King, a Maine independent, and Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican, announced the bill on Thursday. They say the legislation would level the playing field with other agricultural fields by allowing family members to get experience in logging from an earlier age so they can carry on a family business.
The senators are calling the proposal the Future Logging Careers Act. King says it would allow young loggers to get into the business under the supervision of parents.
Current laws say 16- and 17-year-old are forbidden from working in logging, with some limited exceptions for apprentices and student-learners. King and Risch's bill would change that.
