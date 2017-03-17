Business

March 17, 2017 10:26 AM

Grain lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 0.20 cent lower at $4.3560 a bushel; May corn was down 0.60 cent at $3.6520 a bushel; May oats was down 1.40 cent at $2.4760 a bushel while May soybeans lost 4.60 cents to $9.9660 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .05 cent lower at $1.1915 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.3080 pound; April lean hogs down .38 cent to $.6953 a pound.

