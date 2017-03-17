Suncor refinery again belches toxic smoke after power outage

Malfunctions after a power outage at an oil refinery near Denver triggered belches of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide gas, exceeding state air quality limits.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2nhdBqq ) that this is the second time in five months that a power-supply issue led to air pollution from Suncor Energy, Inc.
Xcel Energy officials say the power was out for 6 minutes on Saturday night.
Suncor spokeswoman Lisha Burnett on Thursday that power was out for more than 13 hours. The unexpected power issue triggered automatic and manual safety shut downs, causing the refinery to emit more than 100 pounds of hydrogen sulfide and more than 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide gas into the air.
Suncor officials responded to the problem by closing nearby streets and sending air-monitoring trucks into surrounding neighborhoods.
