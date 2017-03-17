Arnold Palmer memorabilia to be featured at annual air show

Arnold Palmer's private airplane and other memorabilia will be on display at the Westmoreland County Air Show scheduled near his hometown of Latrobe.
Palmer's Citation X Jet has been purchased by Xcoal, a major sponsor of the show. The company maintains a hangar at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township. The air show will be held there June 24-25. Other Palmer memorabilia, including a tractor featured in a Pennzoil commercial Palmer did, will be displayed in the hangar.
Palmer was a pilot and chaired the Westmoreland County Airport Authority when he died Sept. 25 at age 87. The authority runs the airport about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh. It was renamed for Palmer in 1999.
The air show also features the Navy's Blue Angels precision fighter jet team.
