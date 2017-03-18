APS to be a player in elections and report spending annually

Officials with Arizona's largest electric utility say they'll freely and publicly spend money on political races.
Through its parent company, Arizona Public Service Co. announced Friday it will continue to involve itself in political campaigns, including those for people who will regulate the company.
It also will report political contributions every March.
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. owns APS, a regulated utility that serves 1.2 million residential and commercial customers in 11 of 15 Arizona counties.
A policy statement from Pinnacle West says they have the responsibility to their customers, communities and shareholders to participate in the political process when appropriate so that their perspectives are heard and so that they can develop productive working relationships with governmental decision makers.
APS officials say they're making the policy public to increase transparency.
