Business

March 19, 2017 2:51 PM

Maryland House passes unpaid water bill relief measure

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland's House of Delegates has passed a bill that would give Marylanders who fall behind on their water bills a year's reprieve from the threat of having their homes sold.

Lawmakers in the House of Delegates passed the legislation Saturday on a 125 to 12 vote. The measure now goes to the state Senate.

The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2noPoys ) reports that the bill would apply statewide but have a significant impact in Baltimore, where rate increases and billing errors have made affording the bills harder for low-income people. The paper reported in February that the city sent more than 315 owner-occupied properties to tax sale last year over unpaid water bills.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos