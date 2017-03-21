Things to know: Utah eateries could take down Zion Curtains

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

2:52 Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling

2:35 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing