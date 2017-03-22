Business

New York offers $2K rebates to spark electric car sales

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state is launching a program to provide electric cars buyers with rebates of up to $2,000.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the $55 million rebate program is designed to spur more electric car use in New York and help reduce carbon emissions. The rebates are available to New York residents who buy eligible cars through participating new car dealers.

The rebates of up to $2,000 will go toward purchases of new plug-in hybrid electric cars, all-electric cars or hydrogen fuel cell cars.

An additional $15 million will be spent on consumer education, charging station installation and other efforts to increase electric car usage.

