March 22, 2017 2:41 AM

Terminal work to begin at Cheyenne airport

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Construction of a new $10 million passenger terminal at Cheyenne Regional Airport will start early next month.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2nzHbrm) that a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for April 25.

The new single-story terminal will replace a smaller one that was built more than 50 years ago. The current facility was deemed no longer adequate in a feasible study from 2007-08.

Another $6 million will go toward building a commercial apron area that will accommodate three aircraft.

The airport's deputy director of aviation services, Jim Schell, says the project should take a little over a year to complete.

Funding for the construction work came from various sources, including the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration and Laramie County residents who supported a sixth-penny sales tax election.

